Russian cenbank says share of yuan trading on FX market rose sharply in H1

MOSCOW, July 12 (Reuters) - The share of the Chinese yuan in currency trading on the Moscow Exchange MOEX.MM has increased sharply, to 11% of the overall turnover in June from less than 1% in February, the central bank said in a report on financial market risks on Tuesday.

The central bank also said market players should continue to decrease the share of foreign currency on their balance sheets due to risks of sanctions.

(Reporting by Reuters)

