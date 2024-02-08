Russian cenbank proposes easing Basel liquidity standards to help banks

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Thursday proposed new short-term liquidity standards that would permit banks to hold less capital than Basel requirements set out, a move that should help the sector as it responds to sweeping Western sanctions.

Russia has relaxed some capital requirements for banks since the West targeted Russia's financial sector with sanctions after Moscow sent its army into Ukraine in February 2022. Banking sector profits slumped in 2022, but rebounded to a record $37 billion last year.

The central bank has rejected calls to abandon the Basel requirements - international standards that dictate the levels and kinds of assets lenders must keep on their balance sheets - preferring instead to adjust how they are applied in Russia.

"The Basel approach to liquidity regulation is gradually losing effectiveness for Russian banks," the central bank said in a report on Thursday.

The new standard, called H8, will help systemically important Russian banks regulate liquidity risk, taking into account Russia-specific concerns, the central bank said.

Liquidity standards that were eased in 2022 as sanctions hit are due to be tightened again from March. The central bank said it would collect banks' views by the end of February.

Andrey Kostin, CEO of state-owned VTB Bank VTBR.MM, said in 2022 that Russian banks could get a 3.3 trillion rouble ($36.14 billion) capital boost from ditching Basel requirements. He has proposed Russia move instead to rules named "Voronezh" after a southern Russian city.

