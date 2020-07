MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank on Friday cut its key interest rate to 4.25 percent from 4.5 percent, the bank said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom) ((Moscow Newsroom, +7 495 775 1242, e-mail: Moscow.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.