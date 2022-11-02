Russian cen bank sees banking sector liquidity surplus of up to 3.9 trln roubles at year end

MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Wednesday it expected the banking sector's structural liquidity surplus to be between 3.3 trillion and 3.9 trillion roubles ($53.3 billion-63.0 billion) by the end of 2022.

The bank previously estimated the liquidity surplus would be 3.2 trillion-3.8 trillion at the end of the year. In a document, the central bank said higher government spending, including from the country's sovereign wealth fund to cover a budget deficit, was boosting flows to the country's banks.

($1 = 61.90 roubles)

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Editing by Peter Graff)

