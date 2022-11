Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russian carmaker Sollers SVAV.MM will buy out Japanese automaker Mazda's 7261.T 50% stake in their car assembly joint venture in Vladivostok, Sollers said on Thursday.

"We are preparing to restart the plant next year on a new model line-up," a company spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov. Editing by Jane Merriman)

