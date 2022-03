March 25 (Reuters) - Russian carmaker Avtovaz will impose a four-day working week for three months from June 6, it said in a statement on Friday.

The short working week will be needed because of a continuing shortage in the supply of electronic components, Avtovaz added.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.