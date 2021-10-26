US Markets
Russian car-sharing firm Delimobil's IPO books fully covered -sources

Russian car-sharing company Delimobil's initial public offering books have been fully covered, two financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Delimobil said this week it was looking to raise up to $240 million through a share sale in the United States.

