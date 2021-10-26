Russian car-sharing firm Delimobil's IPO books fully covered -sources

MOSCOW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Russian car-sharing company Delimobil's DMOB.N initial public offering books have been fully covered, two financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Delimobil said this week it was looking to raise up to $240 million through a share sale in the United States.

(Reporting by Olga Popova and Gleb Stolyarov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.