Russian car-sharing firm Delimobil to hold IPO -company

MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russian car-sharing service Delimobil said on Tuesday it would hold an initial public offering (IPO) on the Moscow Exchange in late January or early February, issuing mainly new shares representing up to 10% of the company's capital.

In December, market sources told Reuters the company planned to raise between 3 billion and 4 billion roubles ($34 million to $46 million).

A handful of small capital raisings in 2023 highlighted the currently limited scope of public listings in Russia, where equity capital markets have been subdued since the exodus of Western capital after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Delimobil's listing fits the trend. Prior to the conflict in Ukraine, Russian companies often listed abroad and could raise billions of dollars.

Delimobil said the offering would raise funds for business development and debt reduction, as well as creating liquidity for the stock. The free-float was expected to be around 10%.

Founded in 2015, Delimobil is one of Russia's biggest car-sharing providers with a fleet of over 24,000 vehicles and more than 9 million registered users in 10 cities.

Delimobil has been planning an IPO for several years. In 2021, the company put its plans on ice citing market conditions.

