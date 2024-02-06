News & Insights

Russian car-sharing firm Delimobil raises $46 mln in IPO -company

Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

February 06, 2024 — 01:12 am EST

MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Russian car-sharing service Delimobil said on Tuesday it had raised 4.2 billion roubles ($46.4 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) on the Moscow Exchange.

The IPO was priced at 265 roubles per share and the company's market capitalisation is estimated at 46.6 billion roubles, Delimobil said in a statement.

Delimobil said on Monday it had increased the potential IPO size to 4.2 billion roubles from 3 billion roubles due to strong investor demand.

($1 = 90.4425 roubles)

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

