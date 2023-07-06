News & Insights

Russian car sales expected to hit 1 million this year, says AEB

July 06, 2023 — 03:28 am EDT

Written by Gleb Stolyarov for Reuters ->

July 6 (Reuters) - Russian car sales are expected to recover to a million vehicles this year, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Thursday.

The country registered the sale of 1.6 million new vehicles in 2021, but sales plunged in 2022 with a 59% fall to about 687,000 vehicles.

