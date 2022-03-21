Russian car maker Avtovaz partially halts production over shortages

Top Russian car maker Avtovaz said on Monday it was partially halting production until March 25 due to a shortage of electronic parts.

Avtovaz, controlled by French car maker Renault RENA.PA, has periodically stopped its Togliatti and Izhevsk plants this month due to a shortage in supplies of electronic components.

