Russian car maker Avtovaz partially halts production over shortages

March 21 (Reuters) - Top Russian car maker Avtovaz said on Monday it was partially halting production until March 25 due to a shortage of electronic parts.

Avtovaz, controlled by French car maker Renault RENA.PA, has periodically stopped its Togliatti and Izhevsk plants this month due to a shortage in supplies of electronic components.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.