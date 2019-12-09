Russian car maker Avtovaz buys out GM from joint venture

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest automaker Avtovaz said on Monday it would buy out General Motors GM.N from their joint venture producing vehicles in Russia under the Chevrolet brand.

Avtovaz has signed an agreement to buy GM's 50% stake in the venture, it said without disclosing financial details of the deal.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((maria.kiselyova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242; Reuters Messaging: maria.kiselyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.