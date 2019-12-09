Oil

Russian car maker Avtovaz buys out GM from joint venture

Contributor
Gleb Stolyarov Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Russia's biggest automaker Avtovaz said on Monday it would buy out General Motors from their joint venture producing vehicles in Russia under the Chevrolet brand.

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest automaker Avtovaz said on Monday it would buy out General Motors GM.N from their joint venture producing vehicles in Russia under the Chevrolet brand.

Avtovaz has signed an agreement to buy GM's 50% stake in the venture, it said without disclosing financial details of the deal.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((maria.kiselyova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242; Reuters Messaging: maria.kiselyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular