Russian c.bank: Some shares bought from exiting firms should be put to market

By Elena Fabrichnaya

MOSCOW, May 16 (Reuters) - Russia's Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday that new owners of assets purchased from companies leaving the country should float a portion of the acquired shares on the stock exchange.

A government commission that monitors foreign investment has to grant approval for deals involving companies from so-called "unfriendly" countries - those that have imposed sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine conflict.

Nabiullina said the central bank was involved in discussions with the government commission on transactions involving the purchase of companies and assets from foreign owners.

"We believe that upon such a purchase, there should be an obligation to bring some shares to the market," Nabiullina said at a financial market conference. "This will also give a variety of instruments for investors."

A host of trading suspensions and Russia's decision to limit foreign investors' access to its markets have disrupted Russia's financial sector since Moscow despatched troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

"We have become more closed, it is a forced closure," said Nabiullina. Attracting foreign investment, from both friendly and unfriendly countries, though challenging in such conditions, should be a goal, she added.

"I think we need to try and keep the financial market as integrated as possible in theglobal market" Nabiullina said.

She also supported the idea of Russian state companies listing larger stakes on the stock exchange, as they could raise "trillions of roubles" from private investors.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alex Richardson and Christina Fincher)

