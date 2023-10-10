News & Insights

Russian c.bank: prolonged tight monetary policy needed to bring inflation to target in 2024

October 10, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A prolonged period of tight monetary policy in Russia is needed to bring inflation back to the 4% target level in 2024, the Russian central bank said in a report on Tuesday, noting that inflation remained high in September.

Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 13% on Sept. 15, jacking up the cost of borrowing for the third meeting in succession in response to a weak rouble and other persistent inflationary pressures.

Russia's economy ministry said last week that as of Oct. 2 annual consumer inflation stood at 5.94%.

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Marrow

