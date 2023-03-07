Russian c.bank: Economic activity, inflationary pressure rose in Jan-Feb

March 07, 2023 — 10:00 am EST

Written by Elena Fabrichnaya for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, March 7 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday economic activity rose in January-February but inflationary pressure also increased, something it said could warrant tighter monetary policy, with its next rate-setting meeting just over a week away.

The bank said Russia's decision to cut oil output would likely narrow its trade surplus and that the move could have an adverse impact on Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter and beyond.

The central bank's key rate is currently set at 7.5%. It next meets on rates on March 17.

