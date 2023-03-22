Russian c.bank widens data published on international reserves

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Wednesday that foreign currency made up more than 70% of its international reserves as of March 1, as it expanded the set of data it publishes on the structure of the country's overseas holdings.

Of $574.2 billion in total as of March 1, $410.1 billion was held in foreign currency, or 71.4%, the data showed. Gold accounted for 23.6% at $135.6 billion.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by Gareth Jones)

