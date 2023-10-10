News & Insights

Russian c.bank to weigh need for raising rates at October meeting - Interfax

October 10, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank will consider the need to raise interest rates at its October meeting, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the bank's Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin.

Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 13% on Sept. 15, jacking up the cost of borrowing for the third meeting in succession in response to a weak rouble and other persistent inflationary pressures.

