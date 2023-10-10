Russian c.bank to weigh need for raising rates at October meeting - Interfax

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank will consider the need to raise interest rates at its October meeting, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the bank's Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin.

Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 13% on Sept. 15, jacking up the cost of borrowing for the third meeting in succession in response to a weak rouble and other persistent inflationary pressures.

(Writing by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Gareth Jones)

((maxim.rodionov@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.