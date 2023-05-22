News & Insights

Russian c.bank to study feasibility of rate hike in June -Ifax

May 22, 2023 — 07:58 am EDT

MOSCOW, May 22 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank will study the feasibility of raising interest rates at its next board meeting on June 9, the Interfax news agency quoted a bank official as saying on Monday.

The Bank of Russia has repeatedly warned of inflationary pressures across the economy and has maintained a hawkish tone even as it has held interest rates at 7.5% in recent meetings.

