Russian c.bank to review inflation, rate trajectory forecasts on Oct. 22

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank will update its 2021 inflation and other economic forecasts, while also reviewing the trajectory of its key interest rate, at its board meeting on Oct. 22, Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin said on Wednesday.

The bank said earlier on Wednesday it is studying the possibility of lowering its ultimate inflation target from the current 4% mark.

Zabotkin said the bank expects annual consumer inflation to slow in the fourth quarter of this year from its highest since mid-2016.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

