Russian c.bank to require some banks to limit dividend payments, official says

KAZAN, Russia, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank will require some banks to limit dividend payments, a senior official said on Thursday, as the country's economy continues to falter in the face of Western sanctions.

The measures will apply to banks which take advantage of waivers on capital adequacy ratio buffers, reserves that banks are typically required to have to absorb losses.

Speaking at a banking forum in the city of Kazan, the head of the central bank's banking regulation department said there would be limits on dividend payments, but that banks would not need to have a capital recovery plan.

"On dividends... there will be a requirement not to distribute more than 50% of profits if you use this framework," Alexander Danilov said.

"And a separate condition is that you cannot distribute that old profit, the undistributed profit that was accumulated in previous years," he added.

However, Danilov said that reserve requirement relief for banks, which allows them to be more flexible with their reserves, would be extended by a year.

