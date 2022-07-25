Russian c.bank to raise forex reserve requirements for banks from August

Adds detail

MOSCOW, July 25 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Monday that from August it will raise the mandatory foreign currency reserve requirement for banks and other lending institutions to 5% as the situation in financial markets gradually normalises.

The central bank will also increase the mandatory provision requirements for banks and other lending institutions in roubles to 3%, it said.

The bank lowered its key interest rate to 8% in a sharper-than-expected move on Friday and said it would study the need for more cuts as inflation slows and an economic contraction drags on for longer than previously expected.

The bank, which also noted Russia's growing structural liquidity surplus, said it would increase its reserve requirements in stages, with the next rises due in January 2023 and June 2023.

(Reporting by Reuters)

