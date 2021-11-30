Russian c.bank to consider 100 bps rate hike at December meeting, says governor

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank will consider raising its key interest rate by up to 100 basis points from 7.5% at its next rate-setting meeting on Dec. 17, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday, as it grapples with soaring inflation.

Nabiullina, speaking at a business forum in Moscow, also said recent volatility in the rouble was not cause for the state to suspend its foreign currency purchases as part of the budget rule.

