News & Insights

Russian c.bank says may raise key rate to 12.5-13.5% under risk scenario

Credit: REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

August 11, 2023 — 06:52 am EDT

Written by Elena Fabrichnaya for Reuters ->

Adds details

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank may raise its key rate RUCBIR=ECI to an average of 12.5-13.5% next year from the current 8.5% if substantial risks materialise, it said in a monetary policy presentation on Friday, outlining possible scenarios.

The bank's baseline scenario, unchanged since last month, puts the average interest rate at 8.5-9.3% this year and 8.5-9.5% next year.

The bank also has a "greater fragmentation" scenario which includes stronger Western sanctions against Moscow that would require greater monetary tightening, it said.

The bank said there was a risk that sanctions and declining global energy prices could drive down Russia's oil and gas revenue to an extent that even the rouble's moderate weakening would not be sufficient to offset.

That, in turn, would undermine Russia's budget rule which aims to maintain a liquidity cushion in the "rainy-day" National Welfare Fund.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Gareth Jones)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.