News & Insights

Russian c.bank says may raise key rate to 12.5-13.5% under risk scenario

Credit: REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

August 11, 2023 — 05:43 am EDT

Written by Elena Fabrichnaya for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank may raise its key rate RUCBIR=ECI to 12.5-13.5% from the current 8.5% if substantial risks materialise, it said in a monetary policy presentation on Friday, outlining possible scenarios.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Gareth Jones)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.