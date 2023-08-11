Russian c.bank says may raise key rate to 12.5-13.5% under risk scenario

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank may raise its key rate RUCBIR=ECI to 12.5-13.5% from the current 8.5% if substantial risks materialise, it said in a monetary policy presentation on Friday, outlining possible scenarios.

