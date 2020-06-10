Russian c.bank says foreigners invested less in OFZ bonds in May

MOSCOW, June 10 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Wednesday that foreigners' investments in OFZ treasury bonds had fallen to 42 billion roubles ($610 million) last month, down from the 100 billion roubles seen in April.

Despite fewer foreign investments in OFZ bonds in May, the central bank said the volume of foreigners' holdings in OFZ bonds was gradually recovering.

