Russian c.bank reports strong demand for roubles at 1-year repo auction

Adds detail, one-month auction, liquidity surplus

MOSCOW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Monday it had provided banks with all 100 billion roubles ($1.33 billion) on offer at a one-year repo auction, its most successful such auction in several years.

Repo, or repurchase agreement, auctions are designed to increase banks' capacity to manage their liquidity, which became more expensive after the central bank raised its key interest rate to 8.5% in December. It said more rate hikes were still possible in the coming months.

Monday's auction, with a cut-off rate of 8.77%, was the first time demand exceeded the total on offer at a one-year repo auction since the central bank returned to using them in June 2020, central bank data showed.

Demand for roubles at the auction could have been driven by the nature of the floating rate, meaning some banks decided to borrow from the central bank on expectations it will start cutting rates later this year.

Banks have tended to favour the regulator's one-month repo auctions of late, while one-year auctions were often cancelled due to insufficient bids.

But a one-month repo auction later on Monday saw more modest demand of 30 billion roubles and a cut-off rate of 8.60%.

Central bank data on Monday showed that the Russian banking system's structural liquidity surplus had climbed to 1.78 trillion roubles as of Jan. 10, up from 0.76 trillion roubles on Dec. 30, before Russia's long New Year holidays started.

($1 = 75.0890 roubles)

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Marrow; additional reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Gareth Jones and Philippa Fletcher)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

