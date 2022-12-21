Russian c.bank official: expectations on next rate move are between 'hold' and 'rise'

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Bank of Russia First Deputy Governor Vladimir Chistyukhin said on Wednesday that expectations about the bank's next benchmark interest rate move were between "hold" and "increase".

Russia's central bank held its key interest rate at 7.5% at its final meeting of the year on Friday but tweaked its language to acknowledge growing inflation risks, saying a recent military mobilisation was adding to labour shortages.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

