Russian c.bank gives banks all 100 bln roubles on offer at one-month repo auction

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Monday it had provided banks with all 100 billion roubles ($1.37 billion) on offer at a one-month repo auction, facing demand of 210 billion roubles.

Repo, or repurchase agreement, auctions are designed to increase banks' capacity to manage their liquidity. This was the first repo auction since the central bank hiked its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.5% earlier this month.

The bank cancelled a one-year repo auction earlier on Monday.

($1 = 73.0700 roubles)

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)

