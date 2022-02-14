Russian c.bank gives banks all 100 bln roubles on offer at one-month repo auction

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Monday it had provided banks with all 100 billion roubles ($1.3 billion) on offer at a one-month repo auction after seeing demand of 100.1 billion roubles.

Repo, or repurchase agreement, auctions are designed to increase banks' capacity to manage their liquidity, which became more expensive after the central bank raised its key interest rate to 9.5% last week.

The central bank, which provided banks with 20 million roubles at a one-year repo auction earlier on Monday, has indicated that a further rate increase is likely.

($1 = 76.7380 roubles)

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)

