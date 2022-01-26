Russian c.bank bought almost $300 mln of FX on Jan. 24 before halting purchases

Russia's central bank purchased the equivalent of 23.5 billion roubles ($297.4 million) of foreign currency on Jan. 24 before announcing that it would suspend FX buying in an effort to reduce market volatility, data showed on Wednesday.

MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) -

In previous days the central bank had been buying the equivalent of around 36.7 billion roubles of FX.

Under a fiscal rule adopted in 2017 to strengthen the National Wealth Fund, Russia buys foreign currency when oil prices are high and sells when prices go below $44 per barrel, shielding the rouble from oil price swings.

($1 = 79.0250 roubles)

