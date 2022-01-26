Russian c.bank bought almost $300 mln of FX on Jan. 24 before halting purchases

MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank purchased the equivalent of 23.5 billion roubles ($297.4 million) of foreign currency on Jan. 24 before announcing that it would suspend FX buying in an effort to reduce market volatility, data showed on Wednesday.

In previous days the central bank had been buying the equivalent of around 36.7 billion roubles of FX.

Under a fiscal rule adopted in 2017 to strengthen the National Wealth Fund, Russia buys foreign currency when oil prices are high and sells when prices go below $44 per barrel, shielding the rouble from oil price swings.

($1 = 79.0250 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Elena Fabrichnaya Editing by Katya Golubkova)

