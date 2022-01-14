Russian c.bank blames high inflation on 'cardinal change' in global trends

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Recent inflation acceleration worldwide is the result of a cardinal change in trends, which include the global energy transition, Russia's Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said at an economic forum on Friday.

Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate seven times in 2021, to 8.50% from 4.25%, and is expected to hike again this year in an effort to combat soaring consumer inflation, which accelerated to 8.61% as of Jan. 10.

