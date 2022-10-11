Russian c.bank: rates could rise if budget deficit widens

MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank is waiting for the country's budget deficit to narrow, Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin told lawmakers on Tuesday, warning that interest rates could rise if the deficit widens.

Zabotkin also said lending was growing at a double-digit rate in 2022 in year-on-year terms. The bank plans to update a series of economic forecasts at its next meeting on rates on Oct. 28.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow, Editing by William Maclean)

