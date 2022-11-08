Russian c.bank: No need to ease capital controls further for now

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

November 08, 2022 — 02:18 am EST

Written by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Marrow for Reuters ->

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank for now sees no need to further soften capital controls that have been supporting the rouble since the spring, Governor Elvira Nabiullina told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Sanctions imposed against Russia over its actions in Ukraine are powerful and their influence should not be downplayed, but Russia's economy and banking sector has stood up well to the challenge, Nabiullina said.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Marrow)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter