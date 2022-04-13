Russian, Bulgarian wheat cheapest on C&F basis in Egypt tender

Adds trader comments

CAIRO, April 13 (Reuters) - Wheat from Russia and Bulgaria was offered at the lowest prices, including ocean shipping costs, in the second round of Egypt's wheat purchase tender on Wednesday, traders said.

A rare offer from Germany was cheapest free on board (FOB), but German wheat had higher ocean shipping costs than Black Sea countries closer to Egypt, the traders said.

Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) set a limited tender on Monday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from only European origins included in its tender book.

GASC is accepting offers from top exporters Russia and Ukraine despite disruptions from the crisis.

Egypt has seen a rise in imports of the grain from Russia in March despite payment issues, but some traders say it could still hinder a potential purchase today.

"Although Russian wheat was permitted in the tender, the impact of sanctions on bank finance and the continuing burden of Russian export taxes looks too much of a burden," one European trader said.

Egypt has also been trying to diversify its supplies, holding talks with the U.S., India, France and Argentina in recent weeks. However, it has yet to make a purchase after cancelling its last two tenders amid record-high prices.

But purchases of private sector wheat imports from alternative suppliers have continued, despite higher prices, traders say. They have purchased wheat from France, Brazil, Lithuania, Bulgaria, and Germany, which traders say has not supplied Egypt for several years.

"GASC has not bought German wheat for many years but the disruption to Russian and Ukrainian exports from the war and sanctions looks like opening up opportunities for other exporters in the Egyptian market," one German trader said.

GASC said suppliers could submit bids either FOB or cost and freight (C&F), with payment at sight. The authority typically asks for FOB offers and holds a separate shipping tender alongside the wheat tender.

Shipment for FOB offers should be for May 20-31 and arrival for C&F offers should be June 1-15, it added.

Traders said the following FOB offers were the most competitive including cost and freight:

Supplier

Quantity (KMT)

Origin

FOB

Freight

C&F

Olam

60

German

$437.69

$47.80

$485.49

Cargill

50

Bulgarian

$449.50

$30.50

$480.00

Lecureur

50

French

$451.00

$42.50

$494.25

Lecureur

60

French

$451.75

soufflet

50

French

$452.75

Viterra

60

French

$454.86

$42.50

$497.36

Cargill

60

French

$456.50

$42.50

$499.00

Soufflet

60

French

$459.75

Only one offer was presented on C&F basis.

Supplier

Quantity (KMT)

Origin

C&F

Aston

60,000 tonnes

Russian

$460.00

