Russian budget deficit narrows to $28 bln on June spending dip

MOSCOW, July 7 (Reuters) - Russia's budget deficit for the first half of the year stood at 2.6 trillion roubles ($28.26 billion), narrowing sharply in June as spending fell and revenues picked up, helping Moscow in its efforts to wrest control of Russia's finances.

In the first half of last year, Russia posted a surplus of 1.48 trillion roubles, but significant outlays to support its military campaign in Ukraine and Western sanctions on Russian oil and gas exports have since depleted government coffers.

Soaring defence spending has kept Russia's industrial sector ticking over, prompting forecasts for economic growth this year and helping Moscow plough on with its military campaign.

The finance ministry stopped publishing individual monthly budget fulfilment data last year, but based on Friday's figures, Russia posted a surplus in June of 816 billion roubles.

That compares with a 1-trillion-rouble deficit in April and a 13-billion-rouble surplus in May. Monthly spending in June was its lowest this year.

Non oil and gas revenues for January-June were 17.8% higher than the same period last year.

But Moscow's crucial oil and gas revenues were 47% lower year-on-year in the first six months, which the finance ministry put down to lower Urals crude prices and natural gas exports.

The ministry said monthly dynamics of oil and gas revenues were gradually reaching a level that could see Russia earn its target of 8 trillion roubles from energy income this year.

Spending was 19.5% higher year-on-year in that period, the preliminary data showed, while income was down 11.7%. Spending in the first half was 51.5% of the planned amount for 2023.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has repeatedly said Russia's budget deficit this year would be no more than 2% of GDP. Many analysts disagree and the International Monetary Fund is among those forecasting a sharply wider budget deficit this year.

Russia posted a budget deficit of 3.29 trillion roubles in 2022. Russia has so far this year spent 506 billion roubles from its National Wealth Fund (NWF) to cover the fiscal hole.

