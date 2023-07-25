Russian budget deficit may widen to 2.5% of GDP this year, says finmin

Recasts RUSSIA-ECONOMY/OIL-DISCOUNT to lead on budget deficit, adds Siluanov quotes in paragraphs 5-7

July 25 (Reuters) - Russia's budget deficit may reach 2.5% of gross domestic product this year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in his first admission that the hole in Russia's finances may be larger than first planned as Moscow spends heavily on the war in Ukraine.

High expenditure and slumping energy revenues, down 47% year-on-year in the first half, have pushed Russia's budget deficit to around $28 billion and the finance ministry has acknowledged that a higher debt burden is inevitable as it spends on the military bloc.

In an interview published on Tuesday with news site Argumenty i Fakty, Siluanov said the deficit was more or less in line with the government's plan and would amount to 2%-2.5% of GDP this year.

Siluanov said Russia had enough resources to cope with its planned expenditure but lamented its high borrowing costs.

"If the budget deficit were smaller, then we would not need to take on so much debt - the cost of borrowing would be lower," he said.

"To attract money, we are now paying already more than 11% for 10-year papers. Inflation is 3.6%, the central bank's rate is 8.5% and we are borrowing at 11%," Siluanov said.

"Because investors see that the state has a large appetite for borrowing, they are ready to buy, but only at a higher price."

The Bank of Russia hiked its key interest rate by a larger-than-expected 100 basis points on Friday.

Siluanov also said his ministry planned to cut the discount it uses to set taxes on the country's crude oil exports to $20 per barrel from $25 currently.

At the current price of about $80 a barrel for Brent crude, the ministry should collect 8 trillion roubles ($88.5 billion) in oil and gas revenues in 2023, he added.

Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including the $60 a barrel price cap on Russian crude exports and the European Union's import ban, have forced the Kremlin to change the way it taxes oil sales.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; additional reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Nick Macfie)

