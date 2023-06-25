News & Insights

Russian bourse, banks to operate as normal on Monday, says central bank

Credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

June 25, 2023 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by Alexander Marrow and Maxim Rodionov for Reuters ->

June 25 (Reuters) - The Moscow stock exchange, banks and financial institutions are expected to operate as usual on Monday, Russia's central bank said on Sunday, despite Moscow's mayor having declared it a non-working day when mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was leading his Wagner forces towards Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin had on Saturday asked people to refrain from trips around the city because of a counter-terrorism operation.

The mutiny was later aborted in a deal that spared Prigozhin and his mercenaries from facing criminal charges. The deal also exiled Prigozhin to Belarus.

Moscow's non-working order remains in place even though the mutiny was aborted.

"On June 26, trading and settlement on all Moscow Exchange markets will be conducted as usual, including all trading periods and instruments," Moscow Exchange MOEX.MM said in a statement.

SPB Exchange, Russia's second-largest bourse, said it would also be operating as normal.

The central bank said banks should ensure the continuous and smooth operation of Russia's financial markets.

