Russian billionaire's Power Machines wins lawsuit against PetroVietnam

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

February 12, 2024 — 07:05 am EST

Written by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Khanh Vu for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Russian power equipment manufacturer Power Machines, owned by billionaire Alexey Mordashov, has won a claim against Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam, a spokesperson for Mordashov said on Monday, without disclosing details.

Russia's RBC daily, citing an unnamed source, said an award of around $500 million to Power Machines was being discussed.

Power Machines' lawsuit, filed in Singapore, sought to reclaim funds invested for constructing a power plant in Vietnam, a project that was halted in 2018 after Power Machines was placed under U.S. sanctions.

The Russian group won the case in November last year, the spokesperson said.

"Power Machines is satisfied with the court's decision, however the terms of the decision are confidential and can not be disclosed by either side at this stage," the spokesperson added.

PetroVietnam did not immediately respond to a request for comments during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Russian court filings showed that Power Machines also filed a lawsuit in a Moscow court on Feb. 2 against PetroVietnam and its representative in Russia. No details of that lawsuit were disclosed.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Khanh Vu; Writing by Alexander Marrow and Andrew Heavens)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
