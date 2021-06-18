Russian billionaire Potanin will not take part in Nornickel share buyback

Contributor
Polina Devitt Reuters
Published

Interros Holding, which manages assets of Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin, said on Friday that it had decided not to take part in a buyback of Nornickel shares organised by the metals producer.

MOSCOW, June 18 (Reuters) - Interros Holding, which manages assets of Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin, said on Friday that it had decided not to take part in a buyback of Nornickel GMKN.MM shares organised by the metals producer.

Potanin owns a 34.6% stake in Nornickel, which plans to buy up to 3.4% of its shares for $2 billion, in partial compensation for a smaller than expected 2020 dividend.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Louise Heavens)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More