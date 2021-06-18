Russian billionaire Potanin will not take part in Nornickel share buyback

MOSCOW, June 18 (Reuters) - Interros Holding, which manages assets of Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin, said on Friday that it had decided not to take part in a buyback of Nornickel GMKN.MM shares organised by the metals producer.

Potanin owns a 34.6% stake in Nornickel, which plans to buy up to 3.4% of its shares for $2 billion, in partial compensation for a smaller than expected 2020 dividend.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Louise Heavens)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.