Russian billionaire Fridman resigns from Veon board

AMSTERDAM, March 1 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman has stepped down from the board of directors of Veon VON.AS, the mobile network operator said on Tuesday.

Fridman is the biggest shareholder in the Amsterdam-based company, which operates networks in Ukraine and Russia as well as Algeria, Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)

