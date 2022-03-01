Russian billionaire Fridman resigns from Veon board

Contributor
Anthony Deutsch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL New

Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman has stepped down from the board of directors of Veon, the mobile network operator said on Tuesday.

AMSTERDAM, March 1 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman has stepped down from the board of directors of Veon VON.AS, the mobile network operator said on Tuesday.

Fridman is the biggest shareholder in the Amsterdam-based company, which operates networks in Ukraine and Russia as well as Algeria, Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)

((anthony.deutsch@thomsonreuters.com; +31202066563;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More