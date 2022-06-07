Russian banks use exchange rate incentives to reduce forex deposits

June 7 (Reuters) - Russian bank TCS Group Holding TCSq.L is offering consumers an incentive to part with their U.S. dollars and euros at certain ATMs, showing how Russian banks are finding new ways to offload foreign currency in the country's sanctions-hit banking sector.

With already limited cash holdings of hard currency, Russian banks have limited options for investing dollars and euros because of capital controls in Russia and the risk of funds abroad being frozen as a result of Western sanctions.

Several major Russian banks have been blocked from the international SWIFT payments system in response to the Ukraine conflict. Russian banks have also had to content with reduced access to foreign currency, sharp interest rate moves and declining profits.

TCS, which runs online bank Tinkoff, has not been directly targeted with sanctions, but has had a turbulent few months. Its founder Oleg Tinkov has sold his 35% stake to a firm controlled by Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin.

The bank said on Tuesday it was offering to exchange dollars and euros at select ATMs at the Moscow Exchange rate, but with an extra 10% in roubles, provided the transaction occurs during the Moscow stock exchange trading hours.

A Tinkoff representative said there was a trend among banks to abandon forex deposits because they are deprived of reliable means of investing in foreign currency.

"Therefore, the trend towards de-dollarised balance sheets will continue," the representative said.

Raiffeisen Bank International's RBIV.VI Russian unit has adopted a different approach, saying on Tuesday it would charge a monthly fee on some foreign currency holdings above a certain amount from June 30.

This marks a shift towards negative interest rates which the central bank said last week would speed up the decline in foreign currencies' share in the Russian banking sector.

"The return rates on deposits in foreign currencies have remained at a low level for several years, so banks are looking for other ways to efficiently manage their money," Raiffeissen said.

(Reporting by Reuters. Editing by Jane Merriman)

