Russian banks rush to switch to Chinese card system

March 6 (Reuters) - Several Russian banks said on Sunday they would soon start issuing cards using the Chinese UnionPay card operator's system coupled with Russia's own Mir network, after Visa and MasterCard said they were suspending operations in Russia.

Announcements regarding the switch to UnionPay came on Sunday from Sberbank SBER.MM, Russia's biggest lender, as well as Alfa Bank and Tinkoff.

