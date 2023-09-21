News & Insights

Russian banks' profits rise 8% in August, m/m

September 21, 2023 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by Elena Fabrichnaya for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russian banks' profits rose almost 8% in August, month-on-month, to 353 billion roubles ($3.71 billion), the central bank said on Thursday.

Russian banks' business has rebounded after a collective 90% drop in profit last year, with lenders now jostling for business from the state, particularly a burgeoning defence budget, and big corporate accounts.

In January-August, banks made profits of 2.4 trillion roubles, the central bank said.

Corporate lending was up 1.7% in August, month-on-month, while consumer lending increased by 2.4%.

($1 = 95.1000 roubles)

