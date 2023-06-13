Russian banks' profits could exceed $23.75 bln in 2023 -central bank

Adds background, quotes from paragraph 2 onwards

MOSCOW, June 13 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday banking sector profits in 2023 could surpass 2 trillion roubles ($23.75 billion), up from a previous forecast of around 1.5 trillion roubles, provided there are no new shocks.

Russian banks have rallied after an initial hit from last year's Western sanctions against Moscow, with lenders now jostling for business from the state, particularly a burgeoning defence budget, and the country's big corporate accounts.

The central bank based its forecast on strong results shown from the start of the year, with Russia's top lenders bouncing back from profit slumps or hefty losses in 2022 to post record quarterly earnings.

It also listed foreign currency reevaluation against the backdrop of a weaker rouble as a factor.

"Consumer lending has accelerated, and an increase of 9-13% is expected by the end of the year," the bank said in a quarterly review. It also raised its forecast for lending growth to 9-13% from 8-12% previously.

($1 = 84.2205 roubles)

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Marrow; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Mark Heinrich)

