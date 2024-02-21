Russian banks made $3.85 bln profit in January, up 40% y/y -central bank

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian banks made net profits of 354 billion roubles ($3.85 billion) in January, the central bank said on Wednesday, an increase of around 40% year-on-year.

Russian banks made record profits of 3.3 trillion roubles last year, driven by sharp rises in mortgage, consumer and corporate lending as the sector rebounded from a sanctions-induced slump in 2022.

Mortgage lending growth cooled to 0.6% in January from 2.9% in December, the bank said.

($1 = 91.8455 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

