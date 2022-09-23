Russian banks lost around $25 billion from Ukraine conflict - central bank official

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russia's banks have lost an estimated 1.5 trillion roubles ($25.5 billion) as a result of the fallout from the conflict in Ukraine, a central bank official said on Friday.

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia's banks have lost an estimated 1.5 trillion roubles ($25.5 billion) as a result of the fallout from the conflict in Ukraine, a central bank official said on Friday.

Maxim Lyubomudrov, who heads the regulator's department that supervises the country's largest banks, said this was an "acceptable" level of losses and that the government had plans in place to support Russia's lenders through the crisis.

($1 - 58.85 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters