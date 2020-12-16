Russian banks' loan write-offs at nearly $5.5 bln in Q3 - S&P

MOSCOW Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russia's largest banks wrote off nearly 400 billion roubles ($5.5 billion) in loans in the third quarter, reducing the share of non-performing loans by 110 basis points to 7%, S&P Global Ratings said in a report distributed on Wednesday.

The Russian banking sector has taken a hit from the coronavirus pandemic and related lockdowns this year, triggering an economic contraction and a weaker rouble.

The S&P research covers Russia's top 12 banks and two other lenders, which have a listing in Moscow. Combined, the research covers around 80% of loans in the Russian banking system.

The quality of Russian banks' loan books will occupy investors well into 2021 as uncertainty regarding the pandemic could hamper the debt-servicing capacity of households and private-sector businesses, the rating agency said.

The central bank has warned that Russia’s banking system could face a rise in bad loans due to the coronavirus crisis, something that banks have hedged against by building up reserves.

S&P expects provisions for loan impairments to remain high until the end of 2021, ]reaching 1.5-2.0% of the banks' average loan portfolios.

However, the agency revised estimates of the cost of risk for the Russian banking sector for 2020 to 2.3-2.5% from 2.5-3%, citing a more robust than expected performance of the sector this year.

It forecasts the Russian economy to decline by about 3.5% this year, with a potential recovery by around 2.9% in 2021.

The World Bank expects Russia's economy to start recovering in 2021 at a pace that may depend on the impact of a COVID-19 vaccine, but has said "the worst may still lie ahead" for Russian banks.

($1 = 73.4020 roubles)

