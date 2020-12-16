Russian banks' loan write-offs at nearly $5.5 bln in Q3 - S&P
MOSCOW Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russia's largest banks wrote off nearly 400 billion roubles ($5.5 billion) in loans in the third quarter, reducing the share of non-performing loans by 110 basis points to 7%, S&P Global Ratings said in a report distributed on Wednesday.
The Russian banking sector has taken a hit from the coronavirus pandemic and related lockdowns this year, triggering an economic contraction and a weaker rouble.
The S&P research covers Russia's top 12 banks and two other lenders, which have a listing in Moscow. Combined, the research covers around 80% of loans in the Russian banking system.
The quality of Russian banks' loan books will occupy investors well into 2021 as uncertainty regarding the pandemic could hamper the debt-servicing capacity of households and private-sector businesses, the rating agency said.
The central bank has warned that Russia’s banking system could face a rise in bad loans due to the coronavirus crisis, something that banks have hedged against by building up reserves.
S&P expects provisions for loan impairments to remain high until the end of 2021, ]reaching 1.5-2.0% of the banks' average loan portfolios.
However, the agency revised estimates of the cost of risk for the Russian banking sector for 2020 to 2.3-2.5% from 2.5-3%, citing a more robust than expected performance of the sector this year.
It forecasts the Russian economy to decline by about 3.5% this year, with a potential recovery by around 2.9% in 2021.
The World Bank expects Russia's economy to start recovering in 2021 at a pace that may depend on the impact of a COVID-19 vaccine, but has said "the worst may still lie ahead" for Russian banks.
($1 = 73.4020 roubles)
(Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina and Tatiana Voronova, Editing by Bernadette Baum)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.