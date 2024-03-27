News & Insights

Russian bank VTB's Jan-Feb net profit drops 33.2% y/y to $661 mln

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

March 27, 2024 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Elena Fabrichnaya for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Russia's second-largest bank VTB VTBR.MM reported a 33.2% year-on-year decline in net profit in January-February to 61.3 billion roubles ($661.26 million), the lender said on Wednesday.

According to the bank's CFO Dmitry Pyanov, VTB expects its first quarter net profit to exceed 100 billion roubles.

Russian banks' profits are set to decline to 2.3-2.8 trillion roubles this year, the central bank has said, after sharp rises in mortgage, consumer and corporate lending drove the sector to record profits of 3.3 trillion roubles in 2023.

($1 = 92.7025 roubles)

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Maxim Rodionov; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

((maxim.rodionov@thomsonreuters.com;))

