Commodities

Russian bank VTB to spend up to $338 mln on railcar leasing in 2022

Contributor
Gleb Stolyarov Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM ZMEYEV

Russia's second biggest bank VTB said it has started leasing its own cargo railcars and plans to invest 15-25 billion roubles ($203-$338 million) in 2022 to increase its fleet, counting on continued railway market growth in the years ahead.

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russia's second biggest bank VTB VTBR.MM said it has started leasing its own cargo railcars and plans to invest 15-25 billion roubles ($203-$338 million) in 2022 to increase its fleet, counting on continued railway market growth in the years ahead.

"We decided to come to the railway market with operational leasing," Dmitry Ivanter, the head of VTB's leasing subsidiary, told reporters in comments held for publication until Monday.

"We created a separate team, we are specifically looking for fleets, and we are participating in various auctions."

VTB Leasing currently owns about 15,000 railcars for operational leasing and plans to increase this number to 35,000, Ivanter said. The company plans to buy new railcars direct from factory lines and from elsewhere on the market.

"Cargo volumes are growing. For a very long time, loading on the railway market has been stagnant, but growth has now started, primarily due to economic growth and the fact that external trade conditions are quite favourable, trade with China is increasing," he said.

After two years of declining cargo volumes the Russian Railways monopoly expects growth of more than 3% this year, mainly due to coal exports, as well as building materials and container transit.

($1 = 74.0279 roubles)

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; editing by Alexander Marrow and Kirsten Donovan)

((gleb.stolyarov@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Energy and Commodities Surveillance - A Regulatory Perspective

Dec 16, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular