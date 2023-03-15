Russian bank Tinkoff's owner posts net profit slump in 2022 -Interfax

March 15 (Reuters) - TCS Group Holding TCSq.L, owner of Russian online lender Tinkoff, on Wednesday reported a drop in full-year net profit to 20.8 billion roubles ($274 million) in 2022, the Interfax news agency reported.

That was sharply down on the year before, as sweeping Western sanctions hit Russia's financial sector. The banking sector as a whole saw profits slump around 90% last year.

($1 = 75.7730 roubles)

